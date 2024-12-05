Maui Strong Fund awards over $2M to support mental health



















The Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) announced the award of over $2 million to 24 nonprofit partners providing mental health support to individuals and families who have been affected by the Maui wildfires.

HCF’s mental health strategy for the Maui recovery effort has aligned with the state Office of Wellness and Resilience and Department of Health, as well as the Maui County-led Health and Social Services Recovery Support Function team, to ensure nonprofit organizations can provide coordinated and relevant mental health and resilience resources for fire-affected families and individuals. With federal and state resources taking the lead on traditional provision of mental health services, HCF’s grantmaking supports a mental health approach that engages healing and wellbeing that is community centered.

Funding priorities have focused on nonprofits providing culturally relevant community resources and practitioners that address gaps in service and reduce barriers to access. Including clinical therapy and community-centered approaches to wellness, culturally grounded and holistic resources, trauma-informed engagements with fire-affected households, and flexible therapeutic interventions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HCF has a four-phase approach to disaster response to address both immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by disaster events. In response to the Maui wildfires, Maui Strong Fund is currently in phase three, the recovery and stabilization phase, and funds are granted for interventions and programs designed to strengthen the health of Maui’s communities

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

“The quick availability of these funds at this time allows us to continue with mental health support and treatment and not have to slow our outreach work. We’re also planning to continue special activities in-community through the holidays. This is the first year families are back in their homes, or settling in to new homes, after the fires, and it’s a critical time to provide support and also bring some joy and celebration to their lives,” said Nicole Hokoana, CEO of Mālama Nā Mākua A Keiki (dba Mālama Family Recovery Center.)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kelly Maluo-Pearson, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, says, “This recent funding will allow us to meet the urgent and growing need to support the mental wellness of Maui’s youth by allowing us to expand our services to include counseling within our Clubs for our members.”

As of Nov. 22, 2024, HCF has awarded $128 million from its Maui Strong Fund to more than 200 organizations.

The grants were made possible by donations to the Maui Strong Fund, which supports the people and places affected by the Maui fires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Information on how to access resources from these programs will be listed on the Stronger Hawaiʻi website which serves as central hub of online information for Maui wildfire recovery efforts.

HCF has a unique role in disaster preparedness and response. The organization collaborates with partners, both inside and outside philanthropy, for a coordinated effort to secure maximum community impact. HCF has demonstrated its ability to raise funds quickly and deploy grants rapidly to community organizations that are at the heart of disaster response efforts.