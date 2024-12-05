Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 06, 2024

December 5, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

                            after midnight. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:21 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 06:38 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Northwest swell will continue to move through island waters over the next several days, keeping surf elevated along exposed north and west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory has been posted for north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai through Friday due to a jump at the Hanalei buoy late this afternoon. A fresh pulse of medium-period north northwest swell may arrive on Saturday, with another pulse possible on Monday. 


Elsewhere, a small south swell will continue to diminish through tomorrow. Another long-period south swell is expected by this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
