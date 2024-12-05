Maui Surf Forecast for December 06, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|7-10
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Northwest swell will continue to move through island waters over the next several days, keeping surf elevated along exposed north and west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory has been posted for north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai through Friday due to a jump at the Hanalei buoy late this afternoon. A fresh pulse of medium-period north northwest swell may arrive on Saturday, with another pulse possible on Monday.
Elsewhere, a small south swell will continue to diminish through tomorrow. Another long-period south swell is expected by this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com