Maui Surf Forecast for December 06, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 7-10 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:21 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 06:38 AM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Northwest swell will continue to move through island waters over the next several days, keeping surf elevated along exposed north and west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory has been posted for north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai through Friday due to a jump at the Hanalei buoy late this afternoon. A fresh pulse of medium-period north northwest swell may arrive on Saturday, with another pulse possible on Monday.

Elsewhere, a small south swell will continue to diminish through tomorrow. Another long-period south swell is expected by this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.