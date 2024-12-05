UH Maui College 2024 Holiday Bash and Electric Light Parade, Dec. 13









































The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will host a “Holiday Bash & Electric Light Parade” on Friday, Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m. on the Kahului campus’s Great Lawn and Pā‘ina Building dining area. The event is open to the public and admission is FREE.

“This wonderful, family-friendly event has now become a tradition for all of us at UH Maui College,” said Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “We always look forward to having the community gather on our campus. We hope it encourages folks to think of UHMC as the perfect place to continue their education. And, of course, the Holiday Bash is also all about great entertainment, food, and FUN for everyone in the family.”

This year’s attendees will enjoy live music by Homestead and the Kalama Intermediate ‘Ukulele Band, make-and-take activities, a keiki zone with jumpy castle, lift rides, games and prizes, and a dazzling car show. The event will be wrapped up with a fantastic Electric Light Parade featuring creatively decorated golf carts.

Visit Maui Mompreneur crafts booths inside the Pā‘ina Building. Bring unwrapped gifts to the the gift-wrapping station to get them wrapped for FREE. Food for purchase includes: Hawaiian Plate, Veggie Bowl, Flying Saucers, Waffle Dogs, Shave Ice, and Popcorn.