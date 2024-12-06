Hāliʻimaile Holidays celebration, Dec. 13

Local artists Malino, (from left) Hammah House and Marja Lehua will entertain during a festive Hāliʻimaile Holidays celebration on Dec. 13. Courtesy photos

Food, music, shopping and family fun will all make for a festive Hāliʻimaile Holidays celebration, hosted by Maui Land & Pineapple Co., from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at the former pineapple plantation town midway between Kahului and Makawao.

“For the past year and a half, our team has been working to revitalize the town center in Hāliʻimaile to create a thriving place for local businesses. This special town has a rich history that shaped many of our Maui families today,” said Dean Frampton, vice president of Land & Natural Resources at MLP. “Whether its lifelong friendships made picking pineapples or your grandparents’ opportunity to own their first home in the Hāliʻimaile neighborhood, we hope to honor these fond memories and create new ones for families this holiday season.”

The celebration in Hāliʻimaile town will feature holiday performances by local artists Marja Lehua, Hammah House Band and Malino. Other activities will include:

Fresh Help Maui – open market with local business pop-ups

– open market with local business pop-ups Hāliʻimaile General Store – holiday station outside the restaurant will feature steak skewers, mac and cheese, ahi poke, banana lumpia and hurricane fries

– holiday station outside the restaurant will feature steak skewers, mac and cheese, ahi poke, banana lumpia and hurricane fries Maui Pineapple Store – hot cocoa bar, fresh Maui Gold pineapple and local goods

– hot cocoa bar, fresh Maui Gold pineapple and local goods Makai Glass – live glass blowing and Christmas tree display with handmade ornaments for sale

– live glass blowing and Christmas tree display with handmade ornaments for sale Aloha Fitness – Capoeira, Jiu Jitsu, self-defense demonstrations and open house of their new space

– Capoeira, Jiu Jitsu, self-defense demonstrations and open house of their new space Other neighbors to visit: Hāliʻimaile Distillery, Upcountry Crossfit and Upcountry Sausage Co.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Parking will be located on the makai side of Hāliʻimaile Road with Maui police officers managing crosswalks across the street.

Also, the Maui Pineapple Store will hold the grand opening of its newly renovated headquarters and retail space in Hāliʻimaile, the official store of Maui Gold Pineapple. “This opening holds special significance as a rebuild after the loss of its beloved flagship store on Front Street in historic Lahaina town due to the fire,” according to an announcement. “Just in time for the holiday season, this renovated store celebrates Maui’s iconic pineapple and offers visitors and locals a perfect spot for holiday shopping with fresh pineapples, curated local goods, and a warm aloha spirit.”

“We are so excited to welcome the community and visitors to our new Maui Pineapple Store, the official home of Maui Gold Pineapple, just in time for the holidays,” said Todd Domeck, owner of Maui Gold Pineapple. “While we honor the cherished memories tied to our Front Street store, this new space represents resilience and renewal. From the sweetest pineapples to locally crafted goods, we hope this becomes a must-visit destination for holiday shoppers and pineapple lovers alike.”

Hāliʻimaile Holidays event flier.