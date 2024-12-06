Habitat for Humanity Maui receives $16,500 grant from Lowe’s to support home repair projects on Molokaʻi

Habitat for Humanity Maui has received a $16,500 grant from Lowe’s to help with the renovation of one home on Molokaʻi in critical need of safety-related repairs.

With the support from this grant, Habitat was able to help an elderly Molokaʻi resident with repairs and safety retrofits so that they could safely remain at home while recovering from a previous fall. The front steps and flooring in the home were in disrepair and partially rotted. Habitat for Humanity Maui removed the rotten flooring, subflooring, and floor joists and installed new versions, including tile in the bathroom. The organization removed the old bathtub and installed a walk-in shower (with room for a medical shower chair) for easier access to hygiene. Habitat also installed a new ADA-compliant toilet, grab bars, bathroom vanity, and applied fresh coats of paint.

“We are very grateful for this generous support from Lowe’s,” said Matt Bachman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Maui. “This grant will allow us to continue supporting our kupuna with home modifications and safety retrofits, by helping them age-in-place safely in their own homes.”

The funding from Lowe’s is part of a two-year, $6 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International to support home repair and preservation efforts in owner-occupied homes. This year, funding will enable 110 local Habitat affiliates to complete 295 projects and impact nearly 700 families across the US.

Since 2003, Lowe’s and Habitat have worked together to help more than 18,000 people build or improve a place to call home.