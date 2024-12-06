Maui News

Rep. Tokuda to hold statewide telephone town hall, Dec. 11

December 6, 2024, 2:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02). PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23)

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) will be holding a statewide telephone town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. HST. 

Tokuda will answer questions from participants live over the phone, provide a legislative update, and discuss her priorities for the upcoming 119th Congress. 

Those who are interested in joining are encouraged to RSVP to be added to the event call list to receive a call when the event starts.  If participants do not receive a call, they can call directly to the event by dialing 833-946-1568. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information and to RSVP, please visit the events section on Rep. Tokuda’s website at  tokuda.house.gov or call her Hawaiʻi office at 808-746-6220. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments