Rep. Tokuda to hold statewide telephone town hall, Dec. 11

Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02). PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23)

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) will be holding a statewide telephone town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. HST.

Tokuda will answer questions from participants live over the phone, provide a legislative update, and discuss her priorities for the upcoming 119th Congress.

Those who are interested in joining are encouraged to RSVP to be added to the event call list to receive a call when the event starts. If participants do not receive a call, they can call directly to the event by dialing 833-946-1568.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit the events section on Rep. Tokuda’s website at tokuda.house.gov or call her Hawaiʻi office at 808-746-6220.