AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeking volunteers in Hawaiʻi

Tax Aide volunteer. Photo courtesy: AARP Foundation

AARP Foundation is recruiting friendly and service-oriented people throughout Hawaiʻi to join its Tax-Aide volunteer team. Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program. During the 2024 tax season, almost 28,000 volunteers served over 1.7 million taxpayers. Tax-Aide participants saved more than $1.3 billion in refunds and credits.

“In 2024, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers in Hawaiʻi completed 10,673 state and federal returns with refunds of over $3 million,” said Terry Higashi, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide spokesperson. “The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program and AARP Hawaiʻi are proud to continue our work to provide Hawaiʻi residents with free tax assistance next year. Even modest refunds can impact the lives of older adults, and our Tax-Aide volunteers help make sure they don’t miss out on the credits and deductions they have earned and need.”

In addition to providing free tax preparation and filing services, Tax-Aide volunteers also assist with tech support, help organize tax sites, recruit volunteers, translate and more, in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. They are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the US Tax Code. Volunteers come from a variety of industries and do not need to be AARP members. A training class will be held in January for the 2025 tax season.

“Volunteers are the heart of our Tax-Aide program. Since 1968, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers have made it possible to help more than 80 million taxpayers file their returns for free,” said Claire Casey, president of AARP Foundation. “Tax-Aide volunteers make a meaningful difference in AARP Foundation’s mission to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults in their communities build their financial resilience.”

For more information or to become a Tax-Aide volunteer, visit https://www.aarp.org/volunteer/programs/tax-aide/.