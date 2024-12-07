Maui Activities

Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi holds ‘Love Hawaiʻi’ celebration on Dec. 21

December 7, 2024, 3:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

The resort team at Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi has put together a celebration taking place Saturday, Dec. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. hosted by radio personality “Lina Girl” Langi.

Guests can indulge in a Hawaiian experience featuring live music by local artists, island-inspired cuisine and artisan treasures.

To make the journey smoother, a complimentary shuttle will be available at the Mānele, Lānaʻi Harbor to and from the Resort’s Hulopoʻe Ballroom.

Courtesy flyer

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments