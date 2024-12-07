Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi holds ‘Love Hawaiʻi’ celebration on Dec. 21

PC: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

The resort team at Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi has put together a celebration taking place Saturday, Dec. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. hosted by radio personality “Lina Girl” Langi.

Guests can indulge in a Hawaiian experience featuring live music by local artists, island-inspired cuisine and artisan treasures.

To make the journey smoother, a complimentary shuttle will be available at the Mānele, Lānaʻi Harbor to and from the Resort’s Hulopoʻe Ballroom.

Courtesy flyer