Ledcor Maui and partners raise $105,000 for Maui youth through Makana no Nā Keiki gift drive

Over 100 keiki gathered at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center for Ledcor Maui's Makana no nā Keiki holiday shopping day.



















More than 100 Maui youth enjoyed a festive day of shopping at locally owned stores at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center this past Thursday, as Ledcor Maui concluded its second annual Makana no Nā Keiki (Gifts for Children) program. The gift drive raised $105,000, benefitting three local charitable organizations: Maui Youth & Family Services, Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, and the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui.

Through the generous support of Ledcor Maui, ʻĀina Momona, and numerous community partners, Maui keiki received gift cards to shop for Christmas gifts at Na Koa, Tanoa, and Shapers, all locally owned businesses. The event showcased the community’s commitment to supporting Maui’s youth.

“This program has become a special way to care for our keiki, teens, and families,” said Eric Gerlach, Senior Vice President of Ledcor Maui. “Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed and helped make this holiday season brighter for so many.”

Clifford Nae‘ole, who recently joined the Ledcor Maui team as their cultural advisor, was on hand for the event and encouraged the youth to “be everything you want to be.”

The program, which began in October, matched donations with corporate funding up to $40,000. Donations from Wailea residents and local businesses surpassed $65,000, and the Ledcor match brought the total to $105,000. The funds provided cash donations to the youth organization and gift cards that allowed youth to shop in the mall for themselves and their families.

“Hope can change a lot of things,” said Cindy Forsgren, owner of Tanoa Hawai‘i. “This program shows our keiki that we treasure them and are here to support their dreams.”

“Our young people will always remember today’s amazing experience that Ledcor and the many supporting partners have given them,” said Kelly Maluo-Pearson, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. “This experience provides life lessons at many levels: having gratitude for people who care, sharing this day of shopping and buying gifts for their loved ones, learning how to budget and basic math skills, and just saying thank you. Thank you to Ledcor and the supporting partners for being a part of our village because it really takes a village.”

Boys & Girls Club keiki shop at locally owned Na Koa brand store.

Participants encouraged the public to continue to give to Maui charities and shop local this holiday season.