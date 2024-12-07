Return of holiday cheer at Lahaina Cannery

Lahaina Cannery Mall, post fire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

Lahaina Cannery is inviting Maui residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday season with photos with Santa, local vendors, and live local holiday entertainment.

Lahaina Cannery will be hosting free photos with Santa every Saturday starting Dec. 7 through Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Holiday attire is encouraged.

Live holiday entertainment will be for shopper’s enjoyment every weekend beginning Dec. 7 through Dec. 22 with free performances by local community groups and Maui musicians.

Holiday entertainment schedule

Dec. 7

11 a.m. – West Maui Dance

noon – Maui Music Mission

Dec. 8

1 p.m. – Hula Performance by Hālau Hula O Keola Ali‘i O Ke Kai

Dec. 14

11 a.m. – West Maui Dance

noon – Maui Music Mission

Dec. 15

1 p.m. – Hula Performance By ‘Aumakua Maui

Dec. 21

11 a.m. – Holiday Hula by Hālau Na Lei ‘A‘ala O Ku‘u Aloha

noon – Maui Music Mission

1 p.m. – High Watah

Dec. 22

1 p.m. – Hula Performance by Hālau Hula O Keola Ali‘i O Ke Kai

Merchant window decorations are back and now underway featuring a “Winter Wonderland” theme. The twinkling array of windows will be on display throughout the Cannery until Dec. 30. Lahaina Cannery encourages local residents and visitors alike to stroll through the Cannery and admire the holiday cheer.

The Cannery will have local vendor pop-ups at kiosks throughout December with local Maui vendors including 808dots, Kekai and Me, Ignition Coffee, Goddess Glow Skincare and more.

Lahaina Cannery also continues to host the Lahaina Arts Society every Friday and Saturday in December, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn fronting Starbucks. Talk story with local artists featuring paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more.

Lahaina Cannery encourages local shopping this holiday season with their many retailers including ABC Store, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, HIC Surf, Jean’s Warehouse, KaiAlohaSupply, Maui Island Creations, Maui Toy Works, Pink Nails, Serendipity, Three Crowns Jewelry, Salt + Hair, and T-Shirt Factory. Other merchants include Jersey Mikes, Lahaina Printsellers, Longs Drugs, Plantation Museum, Safeway, and Starbucks.

To learn more about Lahaina Cannery’s events, current store openings and hours visit www.lahainacannery.com or follow @LahainaCannery on Facebook and Instagram.