BIA Hawaiʻi announces award winners and incoming leadership

Building Industry Association of Hawaiʻi has announced the 2025 Officers and Directors who will lead the association and the industry in the coming year. These industry executives hail from various sectors within the building and construction industry, including associate members whose products and services support builders, developers, and specialty contractors.

The 2025 Executive Committee is comprised of: President Marc A. Rinker (Gentry Homes); Incoming President Kamuela Potter (Inspired Closets); Vice President Lili Shintani (Alan Shintani, Inc.); Secretary Lukas Petersons (Longhouse Design); and Treasurer Paul Silen (Hawaiian Dredging). The complete list of officers and directors is below.

The new board was installed at a Dec. 5 ceremony featuring keynote speaker Craig Washofsky, PHAD. President Marc A. Rinker was introduced by Quentin Machida, president and CEO of Gentry Homes, and sworn in by Rick Hobson, vice president of sales and marketing of Gentry Homes. Tammy Wilson of Gentry Homes performed a blessing to guide the 2025 leadership and the industry into the new year.

Winners of the following prestigious awards were also announced:

2024 Builder of the Year – Marc Putman (Armstrong Builders)

2024 Associate of the Year – Tiffanie Gardner (Top Priority)

2024 Developer of the Year – Marc A. Rinker (Gentry Homes)

2024 Specialty Contractor of the Year – Kamuela Potter (Inspired Closets Hawaiʻi)

2024 Supplier of the Year – Chris Ayers (Pacific Source)

2024 Affiliate of the Year – Hinano Nahinu (Pacific Source)

2024 President’s Choice – Sarah Love (Lung Rose Voss & Wagnild)

2024 Lifetime Achievement – Craig Washofsky (Pacific Home & Appliance Distribution)

2024 Kokua Nui Award – Sarah Love (Lung, Rose, Voss & Wagnild) and Darryle Matsumiya (Commercial Roofing & Waterproofing)

“BIA Hawaii is proud to have these exceptional executives committed to board service, representing the voice of Hawaii’s building industry,” said Roseann Freitas, CEO of BIA Hawaiʻi. “Their collective expertise and dedication to excellence will guide our association in the coming year, building on the strong foundation that has supported the organization for 70 years.”