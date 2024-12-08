Central Pacific Bank announces Larry Panzeri as manager of Kīhei Branch

Larry Panzeri headshot. PC: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank has hired Larry Panzeri as branch manager of its Kīhei branch.

Panzeri has more than 20 years of management and sales experience. He previously served as a branch manager at other financial institutions in New York, Massachusetts and on Maui.

He is licensed with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System, is recognized by the Association of Finance & Insurance Professionals and is a Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor and Notary Public.

Central Pacific Bank announced the new hire on Tuesday ahead of several leadership changes across its various Oʻahu branches.

“We are confident that these management changes and new hire will further strengthen our commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers,” said Bob Yee, group senior vice president and division manager, Central Pacific Bank. “We look forward to their continued contributions in leading our branch teams and making our communities stronger.”