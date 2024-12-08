International Esports tournament at UH Maui College

UH Maui College Hosts First-Ever International Academic Esports Competition PC: Courtesy of Esports / UH Maui College



















The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will host the first-ever international Academic Esports tournament, welcoming student teams from six countries for the week-long competition. From Friday, Dec. 13 to Wednesday, Dec. 18, gamers from Korea, United Kingdom, Australia, Norway, Germany, Austria, and UH Maui College’s own esports team will face off in popular titles like Valorant, League of Legends, and Rocket League. A special team from Maui High School will also compete.

It’s the academic approach that makes this tournament unique. Students must excel in three academic challenges: a programming and problem-solving competition that tests technical skills; a business innovation challenge that develops entrepreneurial thinking; and an academic debate forum addressing global gaming culture and sustainability.

It’s the first time ever that a tournament has combined esports games with academics and transferable skills to highlight the best of what esports in education can achieve globally. Esports are a common language that brings people together and has a strong part to play in both education and recreation.

All the action will take place in the Student Lounge in the Pilina Building on the UH Maui College Kahului campus. The public is invited to watch.

Visit https://world.academicesports.net for updates and specific event schedules. You can also follow along live on Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/uiaesport and YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@UiAEsport

Spearheaded by organizers Rune Andersen, Head of Academic Esports at the University of Agder, Norway and UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana, this groundbreaking event grew from an international partnership formed a year ago which focused on developing academic esports programs.

“This tournament breaks new ground in how we think about esports in education,” said Andersen. “By combining competitive gaming with real academic challenges, we’re creating something that has never been done before at this international scale.”

“UH Maui College has always included international educational components in our students’ experiences. That is part of what makes hosting this event so significant for us,” said Chancellor Hokoana. “It’s also noteworthy that the international student players will be fully immersed in Hawaiian culture during their stay, experiencing traditional practices, learning about Maui’s rich heritage, and engaging in cultural exchange activities with the local community. While staying on campus, they’ll share their own diverse cultural perspectives, creating a unique blend of global gaming culture with Hawaiian traditions.”

UH Maui College student Malia Mancianti can’t wait for the tournament to begin. “I’m thrilled that gamers from around the world will be joining us to compete. I’m eager to meet new faces, to share the beauty of Hawai’i and the opportunities that are available here at UH Maui College,” she said.

Robin Pohl is the Mittweida University (Germany) team manager. “I’m thrilled about the academic challenges as well as the competition,” he said. “The chance to collaborate with students from around the world while getting to know the Hawaiian culture makes this so much more than just an esports tournament. It’s also a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

