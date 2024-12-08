Mākena Golf & Beach Club maintains access to Mākena Landing Park

Mākena Landing (located near project site). File photo by Wendy Osher.

Several kiawe trees were removed from Mākena Landing Park earlier this week, resulting in concerns and questions shared by regular beachgoers. Mākena Golf & Beach Club reports that the removal of the trees was necessary for the park to remain safe for public access and to minimize risk to the shoreline ecosystem.

Mākena Golf & Beach Club reports it consulted neighboring developments as well as cultural and community focus groups prior to removing the trees. The conversations originally commenced in 2023, when strong winds knocked down two kiawe trees in the same area and resulted in damage to the reef and ecosystems below, according to the company.

Brad Anderson, Senior Director of Development at Mākena Golf & Beach Club, said, “Mākena Landing Park is an important community resource, and we are committed to maintaining access and keeping the safety of the beachgoers and resource a priority. In addition to supporting a well-maintained park and accessibility, we look to bring native and indigenous shade trees back to Mākena Landing to replace the removed kiawe trees.”

The park is privately owned by ATC Mākena and operates under a Parks Agreement with the County of Maui. The park is managed and maintained by Mākena Golf & Beach Club, which provides upkeep of the facilities. Prohibited activities at the park include commercial activity, alcohol consumption, open fires, hunting, camping, and vending.

While the park remains accessible, the shoreline area to the south of Mākena Landing, near Honoiki Street, is private property and not part of the park. Public beach access for this area is available through the State of Hawai‘i-owned parcel TMK (2) 2-1-07:083.