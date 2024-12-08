Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 09, 2024

December 8, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 10:03 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 02:19 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:06 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 04:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of overlapping north-northwest swells are expected to push surf heights to near advisory levels on Monday and Tuesday. A gradual downward trend is expected to follow, but surf along north and west facing shores could remain elevated through the weekend. Surf along south-facing shores will remain up through Monday due to an out-of-season south swell. A mix of smaller southeast and south- southwest swells are expected to arrive midweek. Surf along east-facing shores will increase through midweek due to strengthening trade wind flow. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
