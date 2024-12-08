Maui Surf Forecast for December 09, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 8-12 8-12 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 10:03 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 02:19 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:06 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 04:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of overlapping north-northwest swells are expected to push surf heights to near advisory levels on Monday and Tuesday. A gradual downward trend is expected to follow, but surf along north and west facing shores could remain elevated through the weekend. Surf along south-facing shores will remain up through Monday due to an out-of-season south swell. A mix of smaller southeast and south- southwest swells are expected to arrive midweek. Surf along east-facing shores will increase through midweek due to strengthening trade wind flow.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.