Maui Surf Forecast for December 09, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of overlapping north-northwest swells are expected to push surf heights to near advisory levels on Monday and Tuesday. A gradual downward trend is expected to follow, but surf along north and west facing shores could remain elevated through the weekend. Surf along south-facing shores will remain up through Monday due to an out-of-season south swell. A mix of smaller southeast and south- southwest swells are expected to arrive midweek. Surf along east-facing shores will increase through midweek due to strengthening trade wind flow.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com