Oshogatsu mochi pounding scheduled for Dec. 28 at Wailuku Hongwanji Mission

Event flier. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

An oshogatsu mochi pounding event is set for 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Wailuku Hongwanji Mission in Wailuku.

The popular family event is an opportunity to experience traditional pounding of glutinous rice into delicious mochi, which will be prepared in various ways at different prep stations.

The mission is at 1828 East Vineyard St. in Wailuku.

The mochi pounding is one of three cultural events planned by the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui. The workshops are in partnership with Kahului Jodo Mission and Wailuku Hongwanji. Visit jcsmaui.org to register.

Mochi pounding registration also includes a bento dinner and the traditional New Year’s ozoni soup. There will be fun crafts and games as well. Oshogatsu celebrates the New Year, ensuring good health, success and prosperity in the year ahead. Tickets are $20 for society members and $25 for non-members.

The society also is planning Zen dinner workshops by Japanese cooking connoisseur Naoko Moller. There will be sessions at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Kahului Jodo Mission.

For more information, email jcsmhawaii@gmail.com.