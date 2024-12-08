Surf contest at Honolua Bay to benefit Lahaina community and first responders

The inaugural First Responder and Military Honolua Classic sponsored by OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort and Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy will take place during one weekend between Dec. 15, 2024 and Jan. 10, 2025.

Local firefighters, lifeguards, police, and military personnel are set to compete in the inaugural First Responder & Military Honolua Classic surf competition, co-sponsored by OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort and Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy.

This invitation-only event will take place at Honolua Bay—a world-renowned surf spot—on a single day when wave conditions reach a Hawaiian scale of 3-6 feet. Organized by Lahaina-born surf icon and waterman Zane Schweitzer and Maui Coast Guard Officer Lt. Dylan McCall, the event honors first responders and military personnel while raising funds for local community programs.

Proceeds will support the rebuilding of the Lahaina Junior Lifeguard Program, preparing Maui’s future lifeguards, and benefit the Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy, which promotes youth ocean stewardship and education in Maui County.

“Supporting the local community and honoring Hawaiian culture are core to OUTRIGGER’s values,” said Edwin Torres, general manager of OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort. “Partnering with Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy and helping the Lahaina Junior Lifeguard Program aligns perfectly with our commitment to mālama (care for) the island, the people, and the ocean. We’re thrilled to play a role in this meaningful event that not only celebrates Maui’s community heroes but also contributes to the island’s safety legacy.”

Schweitzer, who founded the Kahākūkahi Ocean Academy to mentor youth through ocean sports and environmental stewardship, says that Honolua Bay holds a special place in his heart, as a Lahaina native. “The First Responder and Military Honolua Classic is our way of giving back to those who selflessly protect our island and ‘ohana (…) while raising vital support for programs that nurture the next generation of ocean stewards,” Schweitzer said.

The event is set to take place on a weekend during the holding period from Dec. 15, 2024 to Jan. 10, 2025, with the exact date announced 72 hours in advance based on optimal surf conditions.

For more details about the First Responder and Military Honolua Classic, including event updates, volunteering opportunities, or how to contribute, visit the website HERE or call (808) 205-0918. Donations to this vital cause are welcomed HERE.