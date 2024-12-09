Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents to be held Saturday, Dec. 14

Malama Maui Nui

West Maui residents can dispose of recyclable bulky items at a Go Green Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Lahaina Civic Center.

Appointments are required for the event hosted by nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Abandoned Vehicles and Metals office.

The program allows residents to dispose of the following recyclables at no charge: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires, water heaters, scrap metal and electronics (televisions, printers, computers, monitors and associated electrical cords).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.

To request an appointment, visit https://www.malamamauinui.org/gogreen.html.



For more information about future Go Green Recycling events, locations, directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, call Mālama Maui Nui at 808-877-2524 or the County DEM Abandoned Vehicles and Metals office at 808-270-6102.