Maui News

Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents to be held Saturday, Dec. 14

December 9, 2024, 5:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Malama Maui Nui

West Maui residents can dispose of recyclable bulky items at a Go Green Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Lahaina Civic Center.

Appointments are required for the event hosted by nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Abandoned Vehicles and Metals office.

The program allows residents to dispose of the following recyclables at no charge: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid only), washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires, water heaters, scrap metal and electronics (televisions, printers, computers, monitors and associated electrical cords).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.

To request an appointment, visit https://www.malamamauinui.org/gogreen.html.


For more information about future Go Green Recycling events, locations, directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, call Mālama Maui Nui at 808-877-2524 or the County DEM Abandoned Vehicles and Metals office at 808-270-6102.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments