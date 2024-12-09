HSJGA 2024 Maui Junior Championship results

2024 Tour Championship winners.

The Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee – Hawaiʻi (HSJGA|FTH) conducted the 2024 Tour Championship at Wailea Emerald Golf Course this weekend Dec. 7-8. This event was 36 holes and by invitation only. A total of 57 junior golfers from across the state teed up in the event. This tournament was the final event that awards points to the season race to the coveted HSJGA | FTH Player of the year.

Our 2024 Tour Championship winners were as follows:

Boys 7-10: Logan Matsumoto, Pearl City

Boys 11-12: Neal Manutai, Lāʻie

Boys 13-14: Lakota Lee, Kīhei

Boys 15-18: Renner Chumley, Lahaina

Girls 11-12: Madison Sur, Honolulu

Girls 13-14: Kira Uno, Honolulu

Girls 15-18: Alexa Takai, Honolulu

The age divisions, par, and approximate yardage were as follows:

Boys 7-10, Par 72, Red Tees (5,268 yards)

Boys 11-12, Par 72, White Tees (5,776 yards)

Boys 13-14, Par 72, Emerald Tees (6,609 yards)

Boys 15-18, Par 72, Emerald Tees (6,609 yards)

Girls 11-12, Par 72, White Tees (5,776 yards)

Girls 13-14, Par 72, BlueTees (6,345 yards)

Girls 15-18, Par 72, Blue Tees (6,345 yards)

The HSJGA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that introduces the game of golf and its traditions to the youth of Hawaiʻi. The HSJGA develops life skills through fun, affordable and competitive programs that educate, motivate, and inspire. The association’s goals are to provide the following:

Opportunities that teach responsibility and develop qualities of leadership and integrity, while assisting juniors in becoming productive members of the adult community.

Rules, etiquette, and instructional clinics on the game of golf.

Golf at a minimal cost to juniors.

An environment to promote and encourage good sportsmanship and friendship among junior golfers.

Opportunities to travel and participate in state and national tournaments.

College workshops to assist all juniors with their preparation for higher education.