Ka’apuni Invitational boys basketball results

December 9, 2024, 5:14 AM HST
The three-day 2024 Kaapuni Invitational basketball tournament sponsored by Maui Toyota concluded on Saturday. Results from each day are posted below.

Saturday, Dec. 7 Results

At Baldwin – 

  • St. Louis 71 Kohala 43
  • Villa Park 64 Baldwin 47

At Seabury – 

  • Oak Hills 72 Konawaena 33 (No Box Score for Oak Hills)
  • Seabury 63 HBA 37
Friday Dec. 6 Results

At Baldwin

  • Oak Hills (CA) 88 Hawaii Baptist 46
  • St. Louis 75 Baldwin 43
  • St. Louis 56 Oak Hills (CA) 54

At Seabury – WILL UPDATE WITH BOX SCORES

  • Villa Park (CA) 90 Konawaena 62
  • Seabury 71 Kohala 40
Thursday Dec. 5 Results

At Baldwin – 

  • Villa Park (CA) 64 Kohala 32
  • Oak Hills (CA) 80 Baldwin 48
  • St. Louis 71 Villa Park (CA) 55

At Seabury – 

  • Konawaena 51 Hawaii Baptist 48
  • Seabury 78 Konawaena 53
  • Kohala 51 Hawaii Baptist 48
Comments

