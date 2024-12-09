Ka’apuni Invitational boys basketball results

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The three-day 2024 Kaapuni Invitational basketball tournament sponsored by Maui Toyota concluded on Saturday. Results from each day are posted below.

Saturday, Dec. 7 Results

At Baldwin –

St. Louis 71 Kohala 43

Villa Park 64 Baldwin 47

At Seabury –

Oak Hills 72 Konawaena 33 (No Box Score for Oak Hills)

Seabury 63 HBA 37

Friday Dec. 6 Results

At Baldwin

Oak Hills (CA) 88 Hawaii Baptist 46

St. Louis 75 Baldwin 43

St. Louis 56 Oak Hills (CA) 54

At Seabury – WILL UPDATE WITH BOX SCORES

Villa Park (CA) 90 Konawaena 62

Seabury 71 Kohala 40

Thursday Dec. 5 Results

At Baldwin –

Villa Park (CA) 64 Kohala 32

Oak Hills (CA) 80 Baldwin 48

St. Louis 71 Villa Park (CA) 55

At Seabury –

Konawaena 51 Hawaii Baptist 48

Seabury 78 Konawaena 53

Kohala 51 Hawaii Baptist 48