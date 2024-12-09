Maui News
Ka’apuni Invitational boys basketball results
The three-day 2024 Kaapuni Invitational basketball tournament sponsored by Maui Toyota concluded on Saturday. Results from each day are posted below.
Saturday, Dec. 7 Results
At Baldwin –
- St. Louis 71 Kohala 43
- Villa Park 64 Baldwin 47
At Seabury –
- Oak Hills 72 Konawaena 33 (No Box Score for Oak Hills)
- Seabury 63 HBA 37
Friday Dec. 6 Results
At Baldwin
- Oak Hills (CA) 88 Hawaii Baptist 46
- St. Louis 75 Baldwin 43
- St. Louis 56 Oak Hills (CA) 54
At Seabury – WILL UPDATE WITH BOX SCORES
- Villa Park (CA) 90 Konawaena 62
- Seabury 71 Kohala 40
Thursday Dec. 5 Results
At Baldwin –
- Villa Park (CA) 64 Kohala 32
- Oak Hills (CA) 80 Baldwin 48
- St. Louis 71 Villa Park (CA) 55
At Seabury –
- Konawaena 51 Hawaii Baptist 48
- Seabury 78 Konawaena 53
- Kohala 51 Hawaii Baptist 48
