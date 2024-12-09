Lend a hand to Lahaina this holiday season by volunteering for ‘Clean-Up Kōkua’ on Dec. 14

All Hands And Hearts volunteers. Photo Credit: All Hands And Hearts

The public is invited to be part of the effort to support Lahaina’s ‘ohana this holiday season by volunteering for the Lahaina Clean-Up Kōkua on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Organized by All Hands And Hearts and the Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group, this event brings the community together to clear ineligible debris from fire-damaged properties, helping families prepare to rebuild their homes and lives.

The Dec. 14 clean-up day offers two shifts, from 8-11 a.m. and from 12-3 p.m. Up to 100 volunteers are needed, 50 people per shift, to lend their time and energy to this\ cause.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024

Volunteer Shifts (Each Day):

Morning Shift: 8-11 a.m. (50 volunteers)

Afternoon Shift: 12-3 p.m. (50 volunteers)

To volunteer for the clean-up on Saturday, Dec. 14, click here to sign up.

If you’re unavailable to volunteer on Dec. 14, there are other recovery-related volunteer opportunities, including debris clean-up. For more information, visit www.mauilongtermrecovery.org/volunteer.

According to (AHAH), 27 properties have been officially cleared, thanks to the incredible efforts of volunteers. During the two Clean Up Kōkua days held in November, 65 individuals from around the world dedicated a combined 390 hours to supporting Lahaina property owners in their recovery. This remarkable effort is an inspiring way to kick off the holiday season, and organizers are looking forward to even greater participation in December to further expand the impact of this initiative.

“We want to express our heartfelt mahalo to everyone who has volunteered,” said Annie Alvelais, Program Director for AHAH. “As we approach the holidays, we invite more individuals to join us for our special volunteer event on Dec. 14 to support Lahaina’s ‘ohana. Your time and effort mean more than clearing properties—it’s about uplifting families and offering them the priceless gift of hope and comfort as they prepare to rebuild.”

On Dec. 14, volunteers will assist with removing masonry walls, tree stumps, fencing, and vegetation—key steps to clearing and preparing properties for the rebuilding phase. This service, provided at no cost to homeowners, helps reduce financial and physical burdens for fire survivors.

Volunteers must wear closed-toed shoes (steel-toed boots recommended), long pants, and sun protection. All necessary safety equipment will be provided onsite, though participants are encouraged to bring their own gloves, hard hats, or safety glasses if available. Drinking water will be available, but volunteers should bring a refillable water bottle and lunch.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old; minors 16-18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For other LTRG partner’s volunteer opportunities, sign up at www.mauilongtermrecovery.org/volunteer. If you have any questions, please email hawaiiresponse@allhandsandhearts.org.