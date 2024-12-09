Lights temporarily out at Hāna Ball Park tennis and basketball courts

Lights at the Hāna Ball Park tennis and basketball courts are temporarily out of service until further notice, according to an announcement by the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The outage started Dec. 5, 2024, due to an electrical meter box issue, and a permit will be obtained for repairs.

For more information, contact Hāna District Supervisor Mice Kahula at mice.kahula@co.maui.hi.us or 808-248-7022.