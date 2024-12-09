Santa flies with Maverick Helicopters to deliver toys to children of Lahaina through Maui Toy Drive

PC: Maverick Helicopters

Maverick Helicopters made a heartwarming toy drop for local children of Lahaina in need on Saturday. With toys collected through Maverick Helicopters’ Holiday Toy Drive, Santa made an unforgettable arrival by helicopter to the Old Village Golf Course, delivering gifts and spreading the holiday spirit with the help of the Ritz Carlton Kapalua Resort, Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau and Junior Chamber International Honolulu Chapter.

“Our hearts were so warmed by the kindness and generosity of our Maui community and were thrilled with the opportunity to bring holiday joy to the children of Lahaina,” said Jhoanna Punsal, area sales manager Hawaiʻi. “Our first toy drive in Maui County was a huge success, and we look forward to continuing the tradition for years to come.”

This annual holiday toy drive began at the company’s Southern California location and has expanded this year to include the Las Vegas and Maui operations. Across the three, Maverick Helicopters’ Holiday Toy Drive is anticipated to gather hundreds of gifts.

