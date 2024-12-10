11 unclaimed bodies at the Maui Police Department’s forensic facility

Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department currently has 11 unclaimed bodies at the forensic facility. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased.

The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from April 2024 to November 2024.

If the bodies go unclaimed in a reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.

Name Age Date of Death Brandon Chamberlain 53 04/04/2024 Michael Zurcher 59 07/03/2024 Scott Pruett 63 08/07/2024 Dane Herndon 59 08/13/2024 Keith Hickey 54 08/16/2024 John Dela Cruz 65 09/14/2024 Francis Lobik 76 09/23/2024 Petra Lueg 65 10/04/2024 Gerard Gaidosch 61 10/18/2024 Jerrol Pickering 90 10/23/2024 Daniel Hausner 59 11/07/2024



