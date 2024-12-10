Maui News

11 unclaimed bodies at the Maui Police Department’s forensic facility

December 10, 2024, 5:25 AM HST
* Updated December 10, 5:26 AM
Maui Police Department Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui Police Department currently has 11 unclaimed bodies at the forensic facility. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased.

The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from April 2024 to November 2024.

If the bodies go unclaimed in a reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated.  Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.

 Name AgeDate of Death
Brandon Chamberlain53 04/04/2024
Michael Zurcher59 07/03/2024
Scott Pruett63 08/07/2024
Dane Herndon 59 08/13/2024
Keith Hickey 54 08/16/2024
John Dela Cruz 65 09/14/2024
Francis Lobik 76 09/23/2024
Petra Lueg 65 10/04/2024
Gerard Gaidosch 61 10/18/2024
Jerrol Pickering 9010/23/2024
Daniel Hausner 59 11/07/2024


