Maui News
11 unclaimed bodies at the Maui Police Department’s forensic facility
A
A
A
The Maui Police Department currently has 11 unclaimed bodies at the forensic facility. Officials are requesting assistance in contacting family members of the deceased.
The remains include individuals whose date of death ranges from April 2024 to November 2024.
If the bodies go unclaimed in a reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated. Anyone with information is asked to call 808-463-3833.
|Name
|Age
|Date of Death
|Brandon Chamberlain
|53
|04/04/2024
|Michael Zurcher
|59
|07/03/2024
|Scott Pruett
|63
|08/07/2024
|Dane Herndon
|59
|08/13/2024
|Keith Hickey
|54
|08/16/2024
|John Dela Cruz
|65
|09/14/2024
|Francis Lobik
|76
|09/23/2024
|Petra Lueg
|65
|10/04/2024
|Gerard Gaidosch
|61
|10/18/2024
|Jerrol Pickering
|90
|10/23/2024
|Daniel Hausner
|59
|11/07/2024
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments