Casco named Vice President of Land Productivity & Asset Management at Maui Land & Pineapple Company

Kainoa Casco. PC: courtesy of Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. announced the selection of Kainoa Casco as Vice President of Land Productivity and Asset Management. Casco is responsible for developing and executing strategies to create value by increasing the productivity of unimproved land in West Maui.

“Kainoa brings extensive experience in sustainable land and water resource management combined with deep family roots on Maui,”said CEO Race Randle. “We are thrilled to have Kainoa on our team in this role steering efforts to create value by activating land assets and advancing projects to meet critical community needs, particularly in West Maui.”

With over 15 years of experience in sustainability, renewable energy development and responsible development, Casco previously held key roles with other landowners on Maui. Most recently, he served as Climate + Resiliency Executive at Johnson Controls, Sustainable Infrastructure Hawai’i while previously holding the role of Vice President of Sustainability at Mahi Pono. Casco has led efforts in corporate ESG and sustainability, energy and climate resiliency, water management, agriculture infrastructure, and social impact development.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The opportunity to reactivate tens of thousands of acres of valuable land in West Maui is both exciting and humbling,” said Casco. “West Maui is my home, and I feel a tremendous kuleana to support this place in hopes to realize a more resilient future for our keiki. I look forward to contributing to Maui Land & Pineapple Company’s efforts to achieve that future with enhanced stakeholder engagement, agricultural productivity, additional job creation in West Maui, and innovative land stewardship.”

Casco is an active community leader, having served on the boards of organizations such as the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Mālama Maui Nui, and the Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce Oʻahu. He has also advised on key local initiatives, including the Maui County Climate Action and Resiliency Planning Advisory Committee and the Hawai‘i Green Growth Measures Core Team. Most recently, Kainoa was accepted into the 9th cohort of the Omidyar Fellows leadership program where he is joined by a group of leaders from around Hawai‘i to create future where Hawai‘i thrives.

Hailing from Lahaina, Casco is a proud graduate of Lahainaluna High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on Real Estate Finance and a minor in Community Development from Portland State University, followed by completing his MBA in Sustainable Management from Presidio Graduate School. He is a LEED Accredited Professional and holds certifications in energy management, green building, and conducted GRI corporate sustainability reporting trainings.