FedExCup champions added to players lineup for The Sentry at the Plantation Course, Kapalua

Five FedExCup champions have been added to the field of the best PGA Tour players for next month’s The Sentry on Maui. PC: PGA Tour

FedExCup Champions Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel are set to return to The Sentry when the PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive begins at The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 2-5, the tournament announced.

As the first of eight Signature Events during the 2025 season, The Sentry welcomes TOUR winners from the previous season, including FedExCup Fall winners, and the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Playoffs in August.

Seven TOUR titles in 2024, including the FedExCup, secured Scheffler a return trip to the Valley Isle and The Sentry. The Dallas native earned his first title of the season in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard where he became the eighth multiple winner of the event. A week later, the 28-year-old picked up his second win of the season as he became the first player to successfully defend a title at THE PLAYERS Championship. Scheffler returned to the winner’s circle twice in April as he posted victories in back-to-back weeks at the Masters Tournament and the RBC Heritage. In June, Scheffler earned wins at the last two Signature Events of the season: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the Travelers Championship, respectively. After holding the lead in the FedExCup standings for the final 25 weeks of the season (since the completion of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard), Scheffler earned the 2024 FedExCup title defeating Collin Morikawa by four strokes at the TOUR Championship. Scheffler will make his fourth start at The Sentry, where he holds two top-10 finishes in three appearances (T13/2021; T7/2023; T5/2024).

Norway native Hovland will make his fifth consecutive appearance at The Sentry after finishing in the top 50 of the 2024 FedExCup standings (No. 12). The 2023 FedExCup Champion captured two top-10 finishes in 16 events last season including a third-place finish at the PGA Championship and a T2 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The 27-year-old’s T18 finish at The Sentry 2023 marks his best finish at the event in four starts on Maui (T31/2021; T30/2022; T18/2023; T22/2024).

Cantlay is slated to make his seventh start at The Sentry after finishing in the top 50 of the 2024 FedExCup standings (No. 17). The 2021 FedExCup Champion earned four top-five finishes on the season at three Signature Events and one major championship (T4/The Genesis Invitational, T3/RBC Heritage, T3/U.S. Open, and T5/Travelers Championship). The 32-year-old has two top-five finishes in six appearances at The Plantation Course at Kapalua (T15/2018; 4/2020; T13/2021; 4/2022; T16/2023; T12/2024).

Two-time winner of The Sentry (2017 and 2020), Thomas returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua after finishing in the top 50 of the 2024 FedExCup standings (No. 14). The 2017 FedExCup Champion earned six top-10 finishes this season, including a T3 finish at The American Express, two T5 finishes at the RBC Heritage and the Travelers Championship, respectively, and a T2 finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. The 2025 event marks Thomas’ ninth appearance on Maui where he holds three top-5 finishes in addition to his two victories (T21/2016; Win/2017; T22/2018; 3/2019; Win/2020; 3/2021; T5/2022; T25/2023).

Horschel is set to return to The Sentry after picking up his eighth career TOUR victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship in April. The Florida native defeated Wesley Bryan by two strokes in his debut appearance at the event, marking his first win since the 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In addition to his victory this calendar season, the 2014 FedExCup Champion earned six top-10 finishes include a T2 finish at The Open Championship. Horschel will make his eighth appearance at The Sentry (T6/2014; T22/2015; T11/2018; T25/2019; T24/2021; T23/2022; T30/2023).

The Opening Drive returns to Maui as it hosts The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the 27th year. All tickets to The Sentry and General Parking passes can be purchased by visiting TheSentry.com.