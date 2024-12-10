Hawai‘i REALTORS announces 2024 Fair Housing Keiki Art Contest winners























Hawai‘i REALTORS has announced its 2024 Fair Housing Keiki Art Contest winners. The annual contest is designed to help children learn about fair housing.

With the theme “Embracing Diversity: Housing for Everyone,” the contest celebrates the importance of the Fair Housing Act, which became law in April 1968. The law helps prevent discrimination in housing by ensuring equal access when renting or buying a home, securing a mortgage, seeking housing assistance, or engaging in other housing-related activities.

The annual Keiki Art Contest is free and open to all Hawai‘i students from grades K-8, with two categories: grades K-4 and grades 5-8. First-place winners in each category received $250, second-place $150, and third- place $75. The artwork of first-place winners will also be featured in a printed 2025 Hawai‘i REALTORS calendar.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Grades K-4

1st Place

Mara Chun, “Hale for Everyone”

Helemano Elementary School, grade 4



2nd Place

Stella Rich, “Homes Are for Everyone”

Voyager Public Charter School, grade 4



3rd Place

Jaxon Marquez, “Better Together…Let’s Build Aloha”

Kīhei Elementary School, grade 2

Grades 5-8

1st Place

Anailah Tanioka, “Embracing Diversity: Housing for Everyone”

ʻEwa Makai Middle School, grade 7



2nd Place

Aria Christensen, “He Home No Na Mea A Pau (A Home for All)”

E. B. deSilva Elementary School, grade 5



3rd Place

Ella Daguio, “All Are Welcome”

ʻĪao Intermediate School, grade 8