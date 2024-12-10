Maui Surf Forecast for December 11, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 15-20 12-16 10-14 8-12 West Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 5-7 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:58 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 12:14 AM HST. Low 1.1 feet 05:55 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 10:33 AM HST. Low -0.3 feet 05:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west-facing shores will peak this evening as a northwest reinforcement moves through the islands. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui through tonight. However, this swell is expected to drop during the overnight through early morning hours, and surf is expected to fall below advisory criteria by early Wednesday. North and west shore surf will then gradually decline through the end of the week.

Surf along south-facing shores will return to seasonal normals Wednesday as a small south swell diminishes. A small southeast bump in surf is possible on Wednesday for windward Big Island due to a small southeast reinforcement, but this will have little effect elsewhere. Surf along east-facing shores will rise through Thursday in response to the strong trade winds. Lower surf is expected for the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.