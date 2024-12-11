Maui Surf Forecast for December 12, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 7-10 7-10 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 05:31 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 12:59 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 07:06 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:15 AM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west-facing shores will continue to lower through tonight and remain elevated through Friday then decline over the weekend. A larger long period west-northwest swell is possible next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the Friday due to the fresh to strong trade winds. Surf heights will then decrease over the weekend as trade speeds decrease. Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.