MEO Youth Services running Frosty Fun Fridays at QKC

December 11, 2024, 4:30 PM HST
Maui Economic Opportunity’s Youth Services team staffed the first Frosty Fun Fridays on Dec. 6 at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. Shown are (from left) Randall Moses, Rylou Jardon and Aaron Guerrero, Youth Services specialist.

Frosty Fun Fridays, put on by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Youth Services program in partnership with the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, will offer crafts, games and treats at the mall on Fridays, Dec. 13 and 20.

MEO Youth Services also will be providing information on celebrating the holiday season safely with a pledge for families to sign. Alcohol and substance abuse prevention are key components of the Youth Services after- and in-school activities.

Holiday crafts, wheel spin for MEO prizes and hot chocolate and popcorn are being offered. Donations will be accepted.

