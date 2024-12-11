Student emergency readiness training curriculum launches on Maui

Lahainaluna. PC: file Maui Now / Wendy Osher

Over 200 students from Lahainaluna High School on Maui are enrolled in a new emergency readiness curriculum running through this Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, organized by Hawai‘i workforce development nonprofit ClimbHI with the support of the Maui Strong Fund at the Hawai‘i Community Foundation.

The entire Lahainaluna High School sophomore class is participating in emergency readiness sessions that cover topics including:

Fire suppression and utility (Basic fire safety and extinguisher training and utility control)

First aid (Basic first aid, bleeding control and signs and symptoms of shock)

Light search and rescue techniques (Personal safety, lifting techniques, shoring and cribbing)

Disaster preparedness

Training is led by staff from the Maui County Fire Department, Maui Emergency Management Agency, and the American Red Cross of Hawai‘i. Last year the students received hands-only CPR/AED training, leading to the formal integration of emergency preparedness into the curriculum this year under the school’s new Po‘okela Program, which also incorporates career readiness in the junior and senior years.

The first youth Community Emergency Response Team training held in Hawaiʻi teaches disaster preparedness and emergency response. This training was at Baldwin High School in Wailuku, Maui. PC: ClimbHI (10.9.23)

“This stepping-stone approach provides emergency readiness training to all students starting in their freshman year, so these students can be more prepared for emergency situations in their communities,” said Julie Morikawa, President of ClimbHI. “These transferrable, in-demand skills also contribute to readiness for the workforce.”

The curriculum serves as an introduction to the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program, which is administered and supported nationally by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and is a national program of volunteers trained in disaster preparedness and emergency response.

“Maui County’s greatest hope for a safer and brighter tomorrow rests in the hands of our keiki today,” said P. Kono Davis, Maui Emergency Management Agency Operations Coordination Section Chief and former longtime firefighter. “Emergency officials are confident that the next generation will lead with resilience and readiness when they are equipped with the essential knowledge and skills.”

The first-ever Hawai‘i program dedicated to youth CERT training was held by ClimbHI in partnership with nonprofit and public agencies on Maui in October 2023 following the Maui wildfires, with involvement from over 100 students from 14 schools statewide. Since then, hundreds of students in grades from elementary through high school across Hawai‘i have been trained in emergency readiness and hands-only CPR/AED and are leading sessions to train other students.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this event in partnership with ClimbHI; empowering people with the skills to be everyday heroes speaks to the very heart of our humanitarian mission,” said Tony Briggs, CEO of the American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region. “We hope the leadership and drive demonstrated by these kids inspires the community to further share what it takes to be prepared for an emergency.”

Training sessions are held from 10:40-11:40 a.m. on Dec. 4, 6, 11, and 13, 2024.

Hawai‘i businesses and organizations are encouraged to learn more about ClimbHI’s ongoing youth emergency readiness training events throughout the state by e-mailing info@climbhi.org.

In addition, ClimbHI is inviting teachers, businesses, associations and nonprofit organizations to sign up for the free ClimbHI Bridge online portal for workforce development and classroom engagement opportunities, volunteer hour tracking and communication tools, and more. This portal is used by hundreds of schools and businesses statewide, reaching nearly 300,000 students since it was launched in 2021.