Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate cafeteria
Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.
The meeting will include:
- Status of debris clearing by the US Army Corps of Engineers
- An update on the wastewater system
- Information from the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Boating and Recreation
- An overview of community input received on the County Long-Term Recovery Plan
- Information about the Mennonite Disaster Serviceʻs home building program
The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. Akakū: Maui Community Media will show a live broadcast of the meeting on Channel 53.
There will be no community meetings on Dec. 18 and 25 and Jan. 1.
Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.