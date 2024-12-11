Written test for driver’s permit now available online statewide

KnowTo Drive, the official Hawai’i online driver exam. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. More at: https://knowtodrive.com/hawaii/

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., and the four county mayors announced the availability of a new online option to take the written learner’s permit test. As of Dec. 11, 2024, Hawaiʻi residents meeting the minimum age to test for a learner’s permit for a driver’s license can take a Home Driving Knowledge Test at https://knowtodrive.com/hawaii

“For many young people, receiving your learner’s permit is a rite of passage,” said Green. “We’re excited to bring this government function into the 21st century by allowing prospective drivers to prove in an online test that they know what to do to be safe drivers on our roadways.”

Links to the county websites for more information on testing fees–which vary by county and more information on the online test can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/online-learners-permit-test/

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This new service aligns with our broader goal of enhancing efficiency through digital resources,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said. “It provides online solutions that offer improved access and connectivity for our residents.”

“We are excited about the offering of modern services such as the online permit test and mobile driver’s license that results from strong partnerships between the counties and the State,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “We appreciate the coordinated effort made by the county driver licensing offices to ensure that the online test can be offered while maintaining identity security standards.”

The state’s new online driving knowledge test requires no appointment and can be taken anywhere at any time as long as the applicant has access to a desktop or laptop, internet access and a working webcam. Mobile devices, such as cell phones or tablets, cannot be used to take the Home Driving Knowledge Test due to system requirements for identity verification, which ensures the person taking the Home Driving Knowledge Test is the same person receiving the learner’s permit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Previously, aspiring drivers had to schedule an in-person visit to take the written test or do so through a driving school. Counties will continue to offer in-office service for the written permit test on a limited, appointment-only basis on certain days of the week.

The driver and traffic safety education program resource coordinator for the State Department of Education, Jan Meeker-Sevilla, added: “ This service will help our students so much because of its convenience. Since the test can be taken online and at any time, it puts less stress on the parents in arranging their schedules to accommodate the testing. It really helps ease the pressure of the process on the teen and the parent.”

The digital service will largely service the state’s growing 15-to-19 age group, which makes up 3%, or more than 26,000, of all licensed drivers in Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The new online written permit test will go a long way in helping make the in-person DMV service more efficient by reducing wait times for other appointments and freeing up staff to focus on more complicated transactions,” said City and County of Honolulu Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro.

Next steps for applicants that have passed the Home Driving Knowledge Test are to make an appointment to visit a driver licensing center to complete the application process, be photographed and fingerprinted, and pay for the instruction permit.

For more information about the services, visit the website of any of the following counties: