Hawai‘i Tourism Authority to reinvest nearly $3M in partnerships with 100+ community projects and events in first half of 2025

East Maui Taro Festival. PC: file Maui Now

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) has announced its upcoming community partnerships focused on natural resources, cultural initiatives, festivals and signature events. HTA is reinvesting nearly $3 million in partnerships with 105 community-based organizations, projects, programs and events taking place across Hawai‘i from January 1 to June 30, 2025.

“Through these collaborations, we are making key investments in the community to preserve our multi-ethnic cultures, protect our environment and create meaningful experiences,” said Mufi Hannemann, HTA’s board chair. “As a result, tourism not only supports our residents but also enhances the visitor experience by fostering authentic connections with Hawai‘i’s people and places.”

HTA is working with Kilohana to administer the partnerships through five key programs: Kahu ‘Āina, Kūkulu Ola, Ho‘okipa Malihini Initiative, Community Enrichment, and Signature Events.

Proposals were reviewed by evaluation committees with representatives of each island. Criteria included demonstrating how the proposed initiative aligns with the state’s Aloha+ Challenge and ‘Āina Aloha Economic Futures principles which HTA remains committed to advancing.

In alignment with the state’s fiscal year, another solicitation for these programs will be held in early 2025 for projects and events occurring from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

“Tourism serves our communities in various ways, and HTA plays a key role in channeling its benefits into programs, projects and events that our residents desire,” said Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i, HTA’s interim president and CEO. “We look forward to collaborating closely with these dedicated organizations and practitioners as they carry out their important work on each island.”

The programs complement HTA’s initiatives to address the community’s needs, strengthen career pathways and workforce development in Hawai‘i’s visitor industry, assist nonprofits and small businesses with capacity-building tools to improve their ability to engage in tourism, and provide organizations with foundational technical assistance training.