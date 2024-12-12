Lahaina woman reported missing by family member

Hollee Dela Cruz, 32, of Lahaina. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Hollee Dela Cruz, 32, of Lahaina.

Dela Cruz was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, by a family member after she had not been heard from since Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. She was last seen by acquaintances on or about Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in the Wailuku area. It is unknown if she has access to a vehicle and calls to her cell phone are unanswered.

Dela Cruz is described as being Puerto Rican, 5 feet tall, weighing about 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dela Cruz is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 24-036044.