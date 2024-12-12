Maui nonprofits invited to streamline their volunteer management systems with free POINT Pro subscriptions

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement utilizes the POINT app to publicize volunteer opportunities at their Kākoʻo Maui Distribution Center in Kahului. To sign up to volunteer, visit https://www.mauilongtermrecovery.org/volunteer. Photo credit: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

The Maui Volunteer Coalition for Recovery in partnership with the Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, is offering a limited number of complimentary POINT Pro subscriptions to Maui’s nonprofit organizations. This initiative aims to strengthen volunteer management systems and enhance capacity to support wildfire recovery efforts.

These one-year licenses grant access to a leading volunteer management platform, enabling qualified nonprofits to streamline operations and focus on their core missions during this critical time.

This special offering is funded by the Hawai‘i Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (Hawai‘i VOAD), a network of organizations coordinating disaster response and recovery in the state of Hawai‘i.

Key Benefits of POINT Pro for Nonprofits

POINT Pro is a volunteer management platform designed to meet the needs of organizations striving for efficiency and effectiveness. With its user-friendly interface, robust analytics, and mobile compatibility, nonprofits can:

Manage schedules, tasks, and communication with volunteers from a centralized platform. Enhance Volunteer Relationships: Build engagement with personalized communication and recognition tools.

Use analytics to measure outcomes and produce detailed reports for stakeholders. Expand Capacity: Seamlessly manage larger events and growing volunteer networks.

A limited 100 free POINT Pro subscriptions are available for eligible Maui nonprofits actively engaged in wildfire recovery and community rebuilding. Organizations are encouraged to act quickly to secure their subscription:

Sign up online at www.mauinuistrong.info/nonprofits.

at www.mauinuistrong.info/nonprofits. Once your nonprofit is approved, you will automatically receive instructions on the next steps to onboard and begin promoting your volunteer opportunities.

A virtual Information Session will also be held on Dec. 16, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. to walk you through the process and learn about the benefits of this volunteer management system. To register, go to the EventBrite here.