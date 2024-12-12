Maui Surf Forecast for December 13, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:05 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 01:40 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:06 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 11:58 AM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Elevated surf along north and west shores will hold through tonight with a subtle fall Friday and more significant drop this weekend as the current north-northwest swell declines. A much larger, long- period northwest swell, originating from a deep hurricane-force low developing over the northwest Pacific later this week, is scheduled to reach the islands sometime around the middle of next week. This swell will likely bring surf along north and west facing shores to high surf warning levels late next week. Rough, choppy surf will continue along east facing shores through Friday in response to the recent and ongoing strong trades, then subside this weekend as the trades fall off.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.