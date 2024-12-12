Members of West Maui’s Lahaina Honolua Senior Club celebrate the holidays at MEO

About 50 members of the Lahaina Honolua Senior Club gathered at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku on Tuesday, Dec. 10, for the club’s annual holiday meeting and party.

More than 50 members of the Lahaina Honolua Senior Club sang carols, played Bingo, heard from community leaders, partook of a meal and enjoyed the company of each other on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

The club has been through a lot since the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires, which claimed the life of one member and the homes of 40 members. While the December gathering last year was subdued and a reunion of members scattered across the island, this year’s event was a more traditional, festive holiday gathering.

Kevin Sadang and Nora Cabanilla-Takushi lead the members in Christmas carols.

The Lahaina Honolua Senior Club has been one of the more influential and active senior clubs. The club, led by leaders like May Fujiwara, Arleen Gerbig and current President Hedy Udarbe, have organized members to take stands on issues facing kupuna and Lahaina and raised funds for college scholarships for Lahainaluna High graduates, according to an MEO announcement

The Lahaina Honolua Senior Club invited community leaders to its holiday meeting and party. Posing for this photo are (from left) Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura; Mayor Richard Bissen; Hedy Udarbe, president of the Lahaina Honolua Senior Club; Council Chair Alice Lee, Council Member Tasha Kama (sitting) and Leon Bolosan, Gov. Josh Green’s Maui representative.

Mayor Richard Bissen, County Council Chair Alice Lee and Council Budget Committee Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura provided updates on the recovery of Lahaina, including housing reconstruction, recovery funding and rebuilding of the West Maui Senior Center. Council Member Tasha Kama, a former MEO board member, also attended the gathering.

Former Mayor Michael Victorino called the Bingo numbers with the assistance of his wife, Joycelyn, who are both members of the club.

Former Mayor Michael Victorino called the numbers for the Bingo game.

MEO’s Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council team helped organize the event. P&CC staff assists senior clubs to organize, operate, advocate and enhance the quality of life for seniors by helping them obtain knowledge, companionship and better health.

For more information on the P&CC, call 808-249-2970.