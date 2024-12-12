Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s 12 Days of Giveaways

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in December. PC: Wendy Osher

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center celebrates this holiday season with 12 Days of Giveaways from Dec. 14-25.

For every $100 spent between Nov. 26 and Dec. 25 at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, shoppers will receive one entry into the giveaway. To enter, participants must submit their receipts using the online entry form here. Once submitted, participants will receive an email confirmation within 2-3 business days with their total number of entries.

The winners for each day will be announced on Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s Instagram account, @qkcmaui. Prizes include $500 shopping sprees and other exciting rewards. This giveaway is Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s way of saying mahalo to the community for their continued support.

And there’s more ways to win prizes. From Nov. 30 through Dec. 31, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is running a special Gift with Purchase promotion. Spend $200 or more and receive a Holiday Mystery Pack, featuring an exclusive Queen Kaʻahumanu Center holiday ornament and a gift card valued between $5 and $50 from a retailer at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

To claim the GWP Holiday Mystery Pack, upload receipts and fill out the form here. Once verified, shoppers will receive a confirmation email with instructions on where and when to pick up their gift.

For full details on both promotions, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events.