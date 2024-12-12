Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz praises release of 2024 Hawaiʻi Quality of Life Dashboard

Senator Donovan Dela Cruz, Chair of the Committee on Ways and Means. WAM-JDC, WAM-JDC, WAM, WAM Public Hearings (File: 2.22.24). PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate / YouTube

Hawaiʻi State Senate Committee on Ways and Means Chair Donovan M. Dela Cruz (Senate District 17 – portions of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipiʻo Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village) applauded the release of the 2024 Hawaiʻi Quality of Life and Well-Being Dashboard.

On Tuesday, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and the Office of Wellness and Resilience under the Office of the Governor launched the dashboard, which features in-depth findings on social, economic, and health issues affecting the state’s residents.

The Office of Wellness and Resilience was made possible through legislation (Act 291) that the senator championed in 2022.

“The state has taken meaningful strides to make Hawaiʻi a trauma-informed state, and I am proud to have continued these efforts by advocating for legislation (Act 106, SLH 2024) that resulted in the largest statewide survey on health in Hawaiʻi ever, as well as the largest dataset using CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Worker Well-Being Questionnaire (NIOSH WellBQ),” said Senator Dela Cruz. “The data in this dashboard shows that we must continue to increase the economic opportunities for our residents so they can remain in Hawaiʻi. Diversifying our economy in the areas of creative industries, agriculture, and technology must be paired with investments in workforce development so our residents can fill the good-paying jobs here in Hawaiʻi.”

Key findings from the report that populates the dashboard identify main economic stressors, health disparities, community strength and workplace support, within Hawaiʻi’s communities. It also provides recommendations for actions advancing health equity, economic stability, disaster preparedness and workplace innovation.

The dashboard’s launch will allow people to access data as a resource for crafting strategies and improving lives. For more details on the interactive dashboard, visit health-study.com.