State climate change mitigation leader to present at Mayor’s Sustainability Speaker Series on Friday

Leah Laramee, Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Coordinator, will highlight the upcoming “Year of Climate Action” on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, as part of the County of Maui Mayor’s Sustainability Speaker Series.

Laramee will discuss coordination and campaigns on monthly themes to build a climate justice movement in Hawaiʻi during the talk, “Year of Climate Action: Catalyzing Change in the Critical Decade,” at noon in the Mayor’s Conference Room at the Kalana O Maui County building in Wailuku.

At 4:30 p.m., Laramee will cover “Subnational Efforts for our Environment Focusing on Exercising the Right to a Clean, Healthy and Sustainable Environment” during a community forum at UH Maui College, Room 151 A, Kahului.

As the State of Hawai‘i Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Coordinator, Laramee leads the state efforts on climate change action, coordination and policy through the State’s Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission. Laramee is also the Governor’s Office representative for the US Climate Alliance.

The Mayor’s Sustainability Speaker Series features individuals dedicated to caring for our planet, sharing their stories and strategies to protect Maui Nui for future generations. This series aims to facilitate essential conversations on climate change and how we can come together to create a more sustainable Maui Nui and a collective world.

For more information, call the County of Maui Office of Economic Development at 808-270-7710.