Lane closures on Kula Highway for bridge inspection

Maui motorists are advised of potential slow downs on Kula Highway (Route 37), on Monday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 18 for routine bridge inspection, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

One lane will be closed between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. On Monday, Dec. 16 the closure will be at mile marker 11.75 in the vicinity of Kamehameiki Road. On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the closure will be at mile marker 9.17, south of Lower Kula Road.

The closure is necessary to allow a bridge inspection vehicle to conduct an inspection under the bridge. Traffic flow will be alternated.

HDOT conducts the bridge inspections every two years to be proactive in its maintenance of its facilities and to ensure public safety.

