Maui News

Lane closures on Kula Highway for bridge inspection

December 13, 2024, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui motorists are advised of potential slow downs on Kula Highway (Route 37), on Monday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 18 for routine bridge inspection, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

One lane will be closed between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. On Monday, Dec. 16 the closure will be at mile marker 11.75 in the vicinity of Kamehameiki Road. On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the closure will be at mile marker 9.17, south of Lower Kula Road.

The closure is necessary to allow a bridge inspection vehicle to conduct an inspection under the bridge. Traffic flow will be alternated.

HDOT conducts the bridge inspections every two years to be proactive in its maintenance of its facilities and to ensure public safety.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments