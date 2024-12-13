Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 14, 2024

December 13, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 06:41 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:21 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:00 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will hold at moderate levels through this evening as a northwest swell lingers, with a gradual decrease expected later tonight through Monday as the swell eases. By Tuesday, increasing long-period west-northwest swell (330) will begin filling in, driven by a decent-sized fetch developing over the far northwest Pacific. Surf will rise accordingly, with a significant upward trend anticipated through the second half of next week. Heights could exceed warning- levels (XL: 25-39 ft faces) late next week if conditions evolve as projected. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through the weekend, but will gradually decrease late Sunday and into much of next week as the trade winds diminish. Surf along south-facing shores will remain near seasonal averages. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
