Maui Surf Forecast for December 14, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:41 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:21 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:00 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will hold at moderate levels through this evening as a northwest swell lingers, with a gradual decrease expected later tonight through Monday as the swell eases. By Tuesday, increasing long-period west-northwest swell (330) will begin filling in, driven by a decent-sized fetch developing over the far northwest Pacific. Surf will rise accordingly, with a significant upward trend anticipated through the second half of next week. Heights could exceed warning- levels (XL: 25-39 ft faces) late next week if conditions evolve as projected.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through the weekend, but will gradually decrease late Sunday and into much of next week as the trade winds diminish. Surf along south-facing shores will remain near seasonal averages.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.