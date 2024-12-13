Maui Surf Forecast for December 14, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will hold at moderate levels through this evening as a northwest swell lingers, with a gradual decrease expected later tonight through Monday as the swell eases. By Tuesday, increasing long-period west-northwest swell (330) will begin filling in, driven by a decent-sized fetch developing over the far northwest Pacific. Surf will rise accordingly, with a significant upward trend anticipated through the second half of next week. Heights could exceed warning- levels (XL: 25-39 ft faces) late next week if conditions evolve as projected.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through the weekend, but will gradually decrease late Sunday and into much of next week as the trade winds diminish. Surf along south-facing shores will remain near seasonal averages.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com