Short Lane Closures on Moloka‘i to check pavement quality

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation notifies highway users of potential traffic delays beginning Tuesday, Dec. 17 to Wednesday, Dec. 18 as crews check pavement quality on four state highways on Moloka‘i.

Crews will take cylindrical samples of asphalt to check thickness, density and overall quality of the pavement. Samples will be taken from different areas on the highway and will be used to inform HDOT’s pavement management programming. During the work, one lane may be closed for up to 45 minutes. The work will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Highway users can expect work to be performed on the following dates and highways:

Tuesday, Dec.17

Maunaloa Highway, (Route 460), mile marker 13.6

Maunaloa Highway, (Route 460), mile marker 8.8, in the vicinity of Hauaka Avenue

Maunaloa Highway, (Route 460), mile marker 8.1, in the vicinity of Hua‘ai Road

Maunaloa Highway, (Route 460), mile marker 5.9, in the vicinity of the Molokai Humane Society

Farrington Avenue, (Route 480), mile marker 1.35, in the vicinity of Lanikeha Community Center

Kalae Highway (Route 470), mile marker 3.2

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450), mile marker 27.2, in the vicinity of Ierusalem Hou Church

Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450), mile marker 22.8, in the vicinity of Fagan’s Beach

Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450), mile marker 15.1, in the vicinity of Nī‘aupala Fishpond

Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450), mile marker 8.1, in the vicinity of Mokuohua Gulch

Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450), mile marker 2.7, in the vicinity of Ali‘i Fishpond

Maunaloa Highway, (Route 460), mile marker 0.97, in the vicinity of ‘Olo‘olo Place

Motorists are asked to obey all traffic controls and use caution when driving around workers.