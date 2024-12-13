Worker injured in fall from roof, medevaced from Midway Atoll

The US Coast Guard completed the medevac of a 52-year-old man from Midway Atoll Thursday.

Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received notification from US Fish and Wildlife personnel at 10 a.m. Tuesday that a contractor fell from a roof and injured his ankle. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac within 72 hours for further medical assessment and care.

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point landed on Midway Atoll, brought the man aboard and transported him to the air station. Emergency medical services personnel brought him to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu where he was listed in stable condition

“We are truly grateful to the US Coast Guard and their quick response,” said Elaine Johnson, project leader for Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and Battle of Midway National Memorial. “The refuge is a sanctuary for mōlī and other seabirds, sea turtles, and Hawaiian monk seals, but it is also very isolated. Knowing that we have great partners like the Coast Guard who are able to help in times of an emergency is reassuring. Our thoughts and best wishes are with our Chugach family member on a speedy recover. Our Chugach residents are the backbone of the refuge. They play a critical role in our conservation work which would not be possible without their dedication and innovation.”

