Wrapping up holiday cheer with High Watah at Lahaina Cannery, Dec. 21

Lahaina Cannery invites the public to celebrate the magic of the season with a free concert by the popular island band High Watah on Dec. 21, 2024. This festive performance marks the grand finale of Lahaina Cannery’s annual Holiday Cheer events.

Dec. 21, 2024, holiday entertainment schedule:

11 a.m. – Holiday Hula by Hālau Na Lei ‘A‘ala O Ku‘u Aloha

12 p.m. – Maui Music Mission

1 p.m. – High Watah

Starting at 1 p.m., the free concert will feature High Watah’s signature unique blend of island reggae and contemporary sounds. Guests will be able to relax, unwind, and enjoy the lively music as they soak in the holiday atmosphere in the beautifully decorated Lahaina Cannery Mall. The concert is open to all and free of charge, offering a great opportunity for families, friends, and visitors to come together for one last holiday gathering.

“We are thrilled to end our Holiday Cheer events with a performance from High Watah, a band known for their vibrant energy and island music to close out the season,” said Lahaina Cannery General Manager, Lynn Okamoto. “It’s a wonderful way to bring the community together and celebrate the holidays before the year comes to a close.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the festive displays, grab a bite to eat from the newly open Cannery Dining Lot and shop for last-minute holiday gifts from the many retailers at Lahaina Cannery including ABC Store, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, HIC Surf, Jean’s Warehouse, KaiAlohaSupply, Maui Island Creations, Maui Toy Works, Pink Nails, Serendipity, Three Crowns Jewelry, Salt + Hair, and T-Shirt Factory. Other merchants include Jersey Mikes, Lahaina Printsellers, Longs Drugs, Plantation Museum, Safeway, and Starbucks.

For more information about the event, and the full lineup of holiday activities, visit https://lahainacannerymall.com/holiday-events/ or follow @LahainaCannery on Instagram.