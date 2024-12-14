Christmas edition of Hawaiian Music Series features Ron Kualaʻau and his granddaughter Pelekila

Local musician Ron Kuala’au and his granddaughter, Pelekila, will perform at this month’s Hawaiian Music Series Dec. 26 at the Ocean Lawn at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. PC: Courtesy the Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Hawaiian Music Series for December presents a performance by accomplished musician Ron Kualaʻau and his talented granddaughter Pelekila. This free concert will take place on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the Ocean Lawn at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

Ron Kualaʻau is widely admired for his heartfelt singing and masterful guitar playing, bringing the spirit of aloha to life through his music. Sharing the stage with him is his granddaughter Pelekila, a talented seventh grader who was recently honored at the 2024 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for her debut single. Her work blends traditional Hawaiian music with modern storytelling. Pelekila was also celebrated for her performance in the Mele Hawai‘i competition, where she showcased her soulful voice and exceptional guitar skills with a rendition of “Hi‘ilawe.” Her involvement in the award-winning Mālama Maui campaign, a community effort focused on cultural preservation and resilience, further reflects her deep connection to her heritage.

The duo’s collaboration bridges generations, offering a unique musical journey that highlights the beauty and evolution of Hawaiian music.

This monthly concert series, a long-standing tradition in the community, is made possible by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation with support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development. The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa provides this month’s special venue.

Guests are asked to bring their own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn. Complimentary validation will be provided for parking in the self-parking lot. For more information, please visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.