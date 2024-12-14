Hale Kau Kau to offer free Christmas Day meal

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Hale Kau Kau Christmas meal flyer. Courtesy

Hale Kau Kau has announced it will provide free Christmas meals at St. Theresa Church on Wednesday, Dec. 25, from noon to 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

The St. Theresa Church is located at 25 W. Līpoa St., Kīhei.

Hale Kau Kau’s mission is “Feeding the Hungry with Compassion & Aloha.”

For more information or to volunteer call the office 808-875-8754 or visit www.halekaukau.org.