Maui News
Hale Kau Kau to offer free Christmas Day meal
A
A
A
Hale Kau Kau has announced it will provide free Christmas meals at St. Theresa Church on Wednesday, Dec. 25, from noon to 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
The St. Theresa Church is located at 25 W. Līpoa St., Kīhei.
Hale Kau Kau’s mission is “Feeding the Hungry with Compassion & Aloha.”
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
For more information or to volunteer call the office 808-875-8754 or visit www.halekaukau.org.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments