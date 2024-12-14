Hawaiʻi Island police searching for three escapees from Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center

A search is underway for three inmates who allegedly escaped from the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center Hale Nani Facility, 3200 Kanoelehua Ave. in Hilo at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

Inmate Kawai J. Pomroy, 41, was first discovered missing. An emergency lockdown took place when staff discovered inmates Clyde T. Loa, 31, and Joseph C. Fernandez, 35, were also missing.

Around the same time, an employee discovered his car keys and vehicle missing. The vehicle is described as a metallic dark gray 2014 Nissan Altima with the Hawaiʻi license plate ZCK 261.

Staff immediately called the Hawaiʻi Police Department and the Sheriffs Division.

Pomroy, 41, is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 208 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is serving time for abuse of a family or household member.

Loa is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

Fernandez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is serving time for carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway.

All three inmates are considered community custody, the lowest custody classification.

Anyone with information on the inmates’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriffs Division at 808-586-1352.