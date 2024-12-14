PBS FRONTLINE documentary: ‘Maui’s Deadly Firestorm’ premieres Dec. 17

Aerial view of the vast burnzone from the Lahaina 2023 fire, which claimed 102 lives. Photo credit: Jia Li

PBS Frontline’s new documentary, “Maui’s Deadly Firestorm,” a year-long investigation into the devastating August 2023 wildfire that claimed 102 lives and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaiʻi. The film explores the causes of the deadliest American wildfire in a century and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.

The film will have a digital premiere on Dec. 17 on YouTube, PBS.org/frontline + PBS App. It will premiere on PBS on Jan. 7, 2025.

Lahaina resident Sanford Hill walks through the debris of Hale Mahaolu Eono, a senior living community where seven people died in the August 2023 Lahaina fire. Photo Credit: Jia Li