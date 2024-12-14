PBS FRONTLINE documentary: ‘Maui’s Deadly Firestorm’ premieres Dec. 17
PBS Frontline’s new documentary, “Maui’s Deadly Firestorm,” a year-long investigation into the devastating August 2023 wildfire that claimed 102 lives and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaiʻi. The film explores the causes of the deadliest American wildfire in a century and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
The film will have a digital premiere on Dec. 17 on YouTube, PBS.org/frontline + PBS App. It will premiere on PBS on Jan. 7, 2025.
